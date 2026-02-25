Story ProgressBack to home
Ranji Trophy Final Live Score Updates Karnataka vs Jammu And Kashmir Day 2
Ranji Trophy Final Live:Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) will look to build on their strong start against Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy final.
Ranji Trophy Final Live: Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) will look to build on their strong start against Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy final. Shubham Pundir's unbeaten ton and half-centuries from Yawer Hussain and Abdul Samad lifted J&K to 284/2 at the close of play on the opening day. Pundir was unbeaten on 117, while Samad was batting on 52 at stumps. Prasidh Krishna was the pick of the bowlers for former champions Karnataka, claiming both wickets on a rather disappointing day for the attack. Earlier, on a pitch that is likely to break up as the game progresses, J&K won a crucial toss; Paras Dogra's decision to bat first was entirely expected. (Live Scorecard)
Final, Ranji Trophy, 2025/26, Feb 24, 2026
Play In Progress
KAR
JAM
290/2 (90.0)
KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, Hubli
Jammu and Kashmir won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.22
Batsman
Shubham Pundir
117 (224)
Abdul Samad
53* (82)
Bowler
Vidyadhar Patil
67/0 (17)
Vijaykumar Vyshak
25/0 (20)
No run, played towards covers.
Hard length, wide of off, Abdul Samad leaves it all alone.
Back of a length around off, Abdul Samad doesn't poke at it.
Back of a length around off, Abdul Samad hops up on his toes and punches this to covers for no run.
On a length around off, Abdul Samad pushes this to the right of the bowler for a dot.
Hard length, down the leg. Abdul Samad goes for a flick but misses and gets rapped on the pads.
Full and on off, Abdul Samad pushes this to extra cover for a dot.
Short and wide of off, Abdul Samad punches this to deep point for one.
Kruthik Krishna must be well stretched by now, it appears. Good length, down the leg, going further down. Kruthik Krishna dives to his left and grabs this one as Abdul leaves it.
Hard length, wide of off, Abdul Samad leaves it all alone.
BYE! Inswinging delivery down the leg. Shubham Pundir leaves it. The keeper manages to get a bit of glove to it. A single taken by the batters.
Back of a length around off, Shubham Pundir looks to block but gets beaten as the ball keeps angling away.
FOUR BYES! Full and down the leg, swinging further down. Shubham Pundir goes for a flick but misses. The ball swings away from the keeper to his right despite a full-stretched dive to his right. The ball races away to the fence for four byes.
Vidyadhar Patil will be partnering with Vijaykumar Vyshak from the other end.
Hard length, wide of off, Abdul Samad plays withint the line and gets beaten.
On a length around off, Abdul Samad punches this to mid on for a dot.
Good length, on middle and leg, going down the leg. Abdul Samad steps across and looks to block but gets beaten and is hit on the front pad. A loud appeal, almost a celebratory on,e from Vijaykumar Vyshak for LBW but the umpire turns it down and Karnataka skipper does not send this upstairs.
On a length around off, Abdul Samad gives it a good look and leaves it.
Good length on middle and off, Abdul Samad presses in front and tucks this to mid-wicket.
Good length, wide of off, Abdul Samad chases the first one and goes after it but misses out.