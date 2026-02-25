Ranji Trophy Final Live: Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) will look to build on their strong start against Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy final. Shubham Pundir's unbeaten ton and half-centuries from Yawer Hussain and Abdul Samad lifted J&K to 284/2 at the close of play on the opening day. Pundir was unbeaten on 117, while Samad was batting on 52 at stumps. Prasidh Krishna was the pick of the bowlers for former champions Karnataka, claiming both wickets on a rather disappointing day for the attack. Earlier, on a pitch that is likely to break up as the game progresses, J&K won a crucial toss; Paras Dogra's decision to bat first was entirely expected. (Live Scorecard)