Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Lead Wishes As Yuvraj Singh Celebrates 38th Birthday

Updated: 12 December 2019 13:29 IST

Yuvraj Singh turned 38 on Thursday and the former Indian cricketing superstar was flooded with wishes from peers and current players.

Sachin Tendulkar shared an image with Yuvraj Singh as part of his birthday wish. © Twitter

Yuvraj Singh turned 38 on Thursday and wishes poured in aplenty on social media. India captain Virat Kohli and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar led the cricket fraternity's wishes on Twitter, with many of Yuvraj's former teammates like Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina also joining in. "Happy bday Paaji. God bless you," Kohli tweeted. "Wishing the 'SUPERSTAR', a very happy birthday! May God always keep you healthy and happy in life Yuvi," Tendulkar tweeted along with a photo of him and the stylish left-hander.

"Happy birthday brother @YUVSTRONG12 May waheguru bless you with all the happiness,love,peace and everything you want," Harbhajan Singh tweeted.

"Many more happy returns of the day dear Yuvi @YUVSTRONG12. May you continue to prosper , inspire and have lots of fun," VVS Laxman tweeted.

"Happy birthday Yuvi pa @YUVSTRONG12. Wishing you an incredible year ahead. May you always keep healthy & happy," Suresh Raina tweeted.

"Always keep jumping in joy @YUVSTRONG12 paaji!" former India pacer RP Singh tweeted.

"Yuvi Paaji, many many happy returns of the day. Always remain the way you are, lots of love and good luck," wrote Shikhar Dhawan.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had tweeted a throwback video of Yuvraj's six sixes in an over against England in the 2007 World T20.

"A true champion and an inspiration to many, here's wishing @YUVSTRONG12 a very happy birthday," the Board of Control for Cricket in India tweeted.

Yuvraj Singh remains one of the most beloved cricketers in the world, with "#HappyBirthdayYuvi" and "HappyBirthdayYuvrajSingh" trending on Twitter.

Yuvraj Singh has represented India in 308 ODIs, 58 T20Is and 40 Tests. He was also one of the star performers for India in their successful 2007 World T20 and 2011 World Cup campaigns.

Topics mentioned in this article Yuvraj Singh Yuvraj Singh Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar Cricket
