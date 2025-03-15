Former Australian cricket team batter David Warner is all set to make his debut in Telugu cinema. Warner took to social media to share the news that he will be playing a cameo in the move 'Robinhood' starring Nithiin and Sreeleela. He shared the poster of the movie with his look and the announcement that it will release on March 28. Warner has been a long-time admirer of Telugu cinema and over the years, his reels on Telugu songs became extremely famous. He was also part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise in the IPL and he even led them to the title in 2016.

Earlier, Warner said that Aussies are favourites for the home Ashes series against England late this year and the high-risk 'Bazball' cricket played by the Three Lions would not be suitable on Australian pitches.

Warner, who has been selected by the London Spirit team in the player's draft to play this year's The Hundred competition in the UK, was speaking to the media

Speaking to the media as quoted by Wisden, Warner said that the world-class bowling line-up of Australia, consisting of pace trio of skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood and spinner Nathan Lyon, would be the biggest threat for England.

"At the moment, just with the Australians [as favourites]. Not just knowing the conditions but you have got over 1,400 international, or Test wickets in that lineup with the Australian cricket team. They are world-class bowlers, they are always going to turn out and that is the biggest hurdle for England," said Warner.

On England's 'Bazball' style of high-risk, positive and attacking cricket, Warner said, "I do not know if Bazball is a myth now over there, but I cannot see it happening in Australia with the bounce and everything and the fields Australia set last time in England. It would be pretty high risk to play that in Australia."

"Given that you want to wear the wickets out a little bit - get into day four, day five, it is probably not the way to go about it. But if that is the way they go about it, it is going to be high tempo, high energy and we will all get a couple of days off at the back end I think," he added.

(With ANI inputs)