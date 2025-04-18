Pakistan on Thursday booked their place in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The team managed to seal a spot for itself following a comprehensive 67-run victory over Thailand at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Pakistan have now won all four of their matches in the qualifying tournament, entering the final round with a perfect record. They became the the first team to qualify from the six-nation qualifier that also featured Bangladesh, West Indies, Ireland, Scotland and Thailand. Notably, the top-two finishing teams from the event are set to earn tickets for the Cricket World Cup that takes place in India in September-November.

Pakistan's qualification, however, has increased the logistical challenges for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the nation as well.

As Women's World Cup is set to be hosted by India this year, Pakistan's participation means that the BCCI will have to host Pakistan's matches outside, at a "neutral venue". Not only for the Indian board, but it is also a challenge for Indian fans as the India vs Pakistan match (matches) will be held outside the host nation.

Notably, this neutral venue agreement was made between the nations after India decided not to travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy, held in February-March this year.

Pakistan was not happy with India's decision but the International Cricket Council (ICC) managed to get both the parties in line with a balanced verdict last year. The Board confirmed that matches between India and Pakistan in the ICC events till 2027 will be played at neutral venues.

The ICC's decision applied to the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 (hosted by Pakistan), as well as upcoming events - the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 (hosted by India) and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 (hosted by India and Sri Lanka).

It was also announced that the PCB was awarded hosting rights for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2028, where neutral venue arrangements will also apply.

Since the Indian men's cricket team had refused to travel to Pakistan during 2025 Men's Champions Trophy. They played all their matches at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Thus the teams that had their matches vs India, had to travel between Pakistan and Dubai, something what the teams facing Pakistan during Women's Cricket World Cup would be needed to do.

This also increases the management issues for BCCI as the tournament will not be completely held in India and they will have to arrange a neutral venue for the matches that involve the Pakistan team.

As per ESPNcricinfo, the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Stadium in Mullanpur is set to host the final match of Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. Vishakhapatnam, Thiruvananthapuram, Raipur and Indore are the other venues, the report added.

It is to note that if Pakistan qualify for the semi-final and final of the event, the concerned matches too will have to be moved out of India.