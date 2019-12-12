 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

On Yuvraj Singh's Birthday, ICC Tweets Throwback Video Of His 6 Sixes In An Over

Updated: 12 December 2019 10:37 IST

The ICC shared a video of Yuvraj Singh's historic six sixes in an over on his 38th birthday.

On Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh hits the sixth six in the over against England in the 2007 World T20. © AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) led the way as wishes poured in for former India batsman Yuvraj Singh on his 38th birthday. The stylish left-hander was known for turning up in big matches and has given countless moments of magic on the pitch and probably none more memorable than his brutal assault on Stuart Broad in India's 2007 World T20 clash against England. The ICC on Thursday tweeted a video of Yuvraj's six sixes off that over with a simple caption reading "Happy Birthday".

For those in need of a reminder, India were batting first in the match and Yuvraj Singh came to the crease in the 17th over. In the penultimate over of the match, fired up after a confrontation with Andrew Flintoff, Yuvraj Singh tore into Stuart Broad. He sprayed the pacer all over the pitch, twice getting on his knees to slog the ball on the leg-side.

Watch that historic over here:

"A true champion and an inspiration to many, here's wishing @YUVSTRONG12 a very happy birthday," the Board of Control for Cricket in India tweeted.

"Happy birthday Yuvi pa @YUVSTRONG12. Wishing you an incredible year ahead. May you always keep healthy & happy," Suresh Raina tweeted.

"Always keep jumping in joy @YUVSTRONG12 paaji!" former India pacer RP Singh tweeted.

Yuvraj Singh remains one of the most beloved cricketers in the world, with "#HappyBirthdayYuvi" and "HappyBirthdayYuvrajSingh" trending on Twitter.

Yuvraj Singh has represented India in 308 ODIs, 58 T20Is and 40 Tests. He was also one of the star performers for India in their successful 2007 World T20 and 2011 World Cup campaigns.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Yuvraj Singh Yuvraj Singh Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • ICC wished Yuvraj Singh on his 38th birthday
  • ICC tweeted a video of his six sixes against Stuart Broad
  • Indian cricketers and the BCCI also tweeted their birthday wishes
Related Articles
India vs West Indies: Yuvraj Singh Criticises India
India vs West Indies: Yuvraj Singh Criticises India's Poor Fielding In The 1st T20I vs West Indies
"Feels Like 30": Yuvraj Singh
"Feels Like 30": Yuvraj Singh's Message To Wife Hazel Keech On 3rd Marriage Anniversary
IPL 2020: "Released Chris Lynn So That We Could Bid For You," KKR CEO Tells Yuvraj Singh
IPL 2020: "Released Chris Lynn So That We Could Bid For You," KKR CEO Tells Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh Makes West Indies Player Speak In Punjabi, Fans Love It. Watch
Yuvraj Singh Makes West Indies Player Speak In Punjabi, Fans Love It. Watch
Yuvraj Singh Enjoying Retired Life After "Roller Coaster Ride For 17 Years"
Yuvraj Singh Enjoying Retired Life After "Roller Coaster Ride For 17 Years"
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 120
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 04 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.