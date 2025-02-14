Lalit Modi, the first chairman of Indian Premier League, on Thursday sent social media into a frenzy after announcing that he has "found love again". He introduced his new girlfriend, Rima Bouri, on the occasion of Valentine's Day 2025. Taking to Instagram, Lalit shared several pictures with Rima, revealing that their 25-year-friendship has turned into love. "Lucky Once - Yes. But I got lucky TWICE. When a 25 year friendship turns to LOVE. It happened twice. Hope it does for you all too. #happyvalentinesday to you all," the 61-year-old captioned the post on Instagram.

Rima also commented on the post, saying: "Love you more".

"My forever love," Lalit Modi responded to her comment.

According to her Linkedin profile, Rima is an independent consultant based in Lebanon, with a background in marketing.

Lalit had dated Bollywoord actress Sushmita Sen for a brief, and ever referred her as his "better half" in an Instagram post in 2022.

The mention of "better half" by Modi led to much speculation, but the former cricket administrator later clarified in a separate tweet: "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day."

Earlier, Lalit Modi was married to Minal Sangrani for 27 years. In 2018, Minal died after prolonged illness due to cancer. The pair had two kids, Aliya and Ruchir.

Lalit Modi had left India in 2010 amid investigations into tax evasion and money-laundering. He has been in London since then. In 2013, the Indian board banned him for life after finding him guilty of the charges.

Last year, Lalit Modi had made serious allegations against ex-cricket administrator N Srinivasan and his co-owned franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

While making startling revelations in a recent interview, Modi said that the IPL governing body did "bid rigging" during auction for the second edition to make sure Andrew Flintoff went to CSK. He added that this was done in order to fulfil the wish of Srinivasan. Modi also alleged Srinivasan and CSK of "indirect fixing".

"Pick out everything-auction rigging. I gave Flintoff to Srinivasan. Yes, we did it. No doubts about it; every team knew about it. Srinivasan wasn't going to let the IPL happen. He was a thorn in our Board. Yes, we told everybody not to pick (Andrew) Flintoff. Yes, that I did-because Srinivasan said 'I want Flintoff'," Lalit Modi mentioned," said Lalit Modi on Raj Shamani's YouTube podcast.