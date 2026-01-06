The final round in the current stage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite group matches gets underway today (January 06), with the likes of Delhi, Mumbai, Punjab, Bihar and other top teams in action. Sadly for the fans of Indian cricket stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the duo won't feature in the current round of matches for their respective teams. But, fans are likely to see the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill making a return to the Mumbai and Punjab teams respectively.

Punjab are up against Goa, a side that features Arjun Tendulkar, the son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Mumbai, on the other hand, will be captained by Shreyas Iyer, who is making a comeback for the first time since sustaining an injury during India's tour of Australia.

When will the Delhi vs Railways, Mumbai vs Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab vs Goa Vijay Hazare Trophy matches take place?

The Delhi vs Railways, Mumbai vs Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab vs Goa, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches will take place on Tuesday, January 06.

Where will the Delhi vs Railways, Mumbai vs Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab vs Goa Vijay Hazare Trophy matches be played?

The Delhi vs Railways, Mumbai vs Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab vs Goa Vijay Hazare Trophy matches will be played in Alur, Jaipur and Jaipur respectively.

What time will the Delhi vs Railways, Mumbai vs Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab vs Goa Vijay Hazare Trophy matches start?

The Delhi vs Railways, Mumbai vs Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab vs Goa Vijay Hazare Trophy matches will start at 9:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show Delhi vs Railways, Mumbai vs Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab vs Goa Vijay Hazare Trophy matches live telecast?

Though JioStar holds the broadcast rights for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2025-26, the matches aren't being aired on television.

Where to follow the live streaming of Delhi vs Railways, Mumbai vs Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab vs Goa Vijay Hazare Trophy matches?

Though JioStar holds the broadcast rights for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2025-26, only a few matches will be streamed live on the platform.