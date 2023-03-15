Robin Uthappa and Gautam Gambhir were on top of their games on Tuesday as India Maharajas outplayed Asia Lions by 10 wickets in the fourth match of the ongoing Legends League Cricket. The duo put up a spectacular unbeaten 159-run opening stand to record an emphatic victory at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha. The opening pair set ablaze the cricketing venue with Uthappa cracking an unbeaten 88 off 39 balls with 11 boundaries and five sixes, while Gambhir scored an unconquered 61 off 36 balls with 12 boundaries.

Impressed by the duo's batting, their former India teammate and Asia Lions player Irfan Pathan praised the openers for their consistency and power.

"Bhai @GautamGambhir kya irada hai? Brilliant consistency and @robbieuthappa kuch nahi badla yaar. Same power," wrote Pathan on Twitter.

To this, Gambhir gave an apt reply. "You can take a man out of cricket but you can't take cricket out of the man....cheers brother @IrfanPathan," wrote the former India opener.

You can take a man out of cricket but you can't take cricket out of the man....cheers brother @IrfanPathan — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 14, 2023

Electing to field first, India Maharajas had restricted Asia Lions to 157 for 5 in 20 overs. India Maharajas won the match with 45 balls to spare.

For Asia Lions, Upul Tharanga cracked 69 off 48 balls with seven boundaries and two sixes while Tillakaratne Dilshan scored 32 off 27 balls with four boundaries and a six. Together they put on 73 runs opening partnership in 8.4 overs, which however went in vain. Suresh Raina had returned figures of 2 for 16 for the Asia Lions.

(With ANI Inputs)