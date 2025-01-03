Several experts were taken aback after India skipper Rohit Sharma 'opted out' of the Playing XI for the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney on Friday. India are being led by star pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the final Test of the five-match series. The hosts have already gained an unassailable 2-1 lead after winning the fourth match in Melbourne by 184 runs. Rohit was facing severe criticism for his poor leadership and batting skills from many former cricketers and fans. Under Bumrah's captaincy, India won the opening Test by 10 wickets and he was handed over the job again for the final game.

At the toss, Bumrah stated that Rohit "has opted to rest". However, this statement from the pacer was completely turned down by the former Australian cricketer Mark Taylor.

Taylor stated that Rohit has been "dropped" as no captain will ever choose to rest in the final game of the series.

"To be honest, that's, what do I call that. That's once again, sidestepping the point. The bottom line is the captain of a country does not opt out for the final Test match, the final deciding Test match of a series," Taylor said on Triple M Cricket.

Rohit Sharma has... chosen to rest?



Mark Taylor: "He's been dropped and I don't know why they don't just say he's been dropped."#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/SHfHCuJwcn — Triple M Cricket (@triplemcricket) January 2, 2025

"He has been dropped and I don't know why they just don't say he's been dropped. That doesn't mean he's dropped forever, it means he's missing this match because he is out of form. That's not a crime. That is unfortunately professional sports,” he added.

During the toss, Bumrah outline the unity in the team by stating that's decision of resting was a selfless one.

"Our captain has shown leadership by opting to rest in this game. That shows there's a lot of unity in this team. There's no selfishness. Whatever is in the team's best interest we are looking to do that. Two changes, Rohit has opted to rest and Akash Deep is injured so Prasidh comes in," Jasprit Bumrah said at the toss.

"We've played some really good cricket in this series. The last match was pretty exciting. hopefully we can put up a good show. It seems to be some grass. It doesn't look to have too many demons or look too spicy. Obviously there will be a challenge with the new ball but if you get through it's always a god batting track."

Advertisement

Rohit made the call after scoring 31 runs in five innings across three Tests. The 37-year-old white ball great looked like a pale shadow of himself in those innings, struggling to execute even his bread and butter shots including the trademark front pull.