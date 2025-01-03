All speculations proved true on Friday as Rohit Sharma missed the fifth India vs Australia Test in Sydney. Stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah won the toss and decided to bat against Pat Cummins' Australia in a Test that will decide India's fate as far as World Test Championship final qualification is concerned. Rohit Sharma scored 31 runs in five innings across three Tests and there was a growing feeling that his end was near.

The 37-year-old white-ball great looked like a pale shadow of himself in those innings, struggling to execute even his bread and butter shots including the trademark front foot pull.

During the customary pre-match warm-up session, Rohit was seen playing football with Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan, who is ending the series without getting a game.

After this, Rohit was seen engaged in a discussion with the team's video analyst Hari Prasad. He left the outfield close to the toss time before Bumrah walked out to a loud roar from the capacity crowd.

When the TV cameras panned on him, Rohit was seen sitting outside the dressing room with fielding coach Ryan Ten Doeschate by his side. Head coach Gautam Gambhir sat a distance from the duo. Interestingly, Rohit's name was missing from team sheet that has the names of all players available, including substitutes and reserves. Only injured Akash Deep and Rohit's names were missing.

Rohit Sharma isn't just missing from the playing XI; he's not even part of the 16-player squad. Yet, commentators are saying that Rohit has “opted to rest.”



Why not simply say he's been dropped?#RohitSharma𓃵 @RaviShastriOfc pic.twitter.com/4PrLOjznLT — Manav Yadav (@ManavLive) January 3, 2025

Rohit Sharma not in 16. This is bigger news. They don't want him at all.



More intrigue.



Forced retirement? #RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/dv1VXjy0q6 — Jai Hind (@kannandelhi) January 2, 2025

No Rohit Sharma with team and no name in team sheet. It's the end for a selfless career in Test cricket pic.twitter.com/80XWs1dMio — Div (@div_yumm) January 2, 2025

Former India player Sanjay Manjrekar lauded Rohit for his decision.

"So typical of Rohit Sharma. Doing the right thing, doing what's right for the team. But could not understand the 'cloak & dagger' around the issue. Wasn't even talked about at the toss," he posted on 'X'.

Looking at India's practice session on the eve of the game it was clear that Rohit was going to sit out.

The speculation over his future in the longest format also gained momentum after India lost the fourth Test in Melbourne to trail the five-match series 1-2.

The year 2024 turned out to be the least productive year for Rohit in Test cricket as he collected 619 runs in 26 innings across 14 matches averaging 24.76.

Having played his 67th five-day game in Melbourne, Rohit is also being expected to call time on his roller-coaster Test career soon.

Rohit could not replicate his stellar success in white ball cricket over the course of his 11-year Test career.

After not realising his potential in the middle-order following his debut in 2013, Rohit's red ball career got a second wing in 2019 when he started opening.

Last year Rohit guided India to a much-awaited T20 World Cup title but his performances dropped drastically in the traditional format.

His longtime teammate and former captain Virat Kohli is also facing criticism for his repeated dismissals outside the off-stump in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy thus far.

With PTI inputs