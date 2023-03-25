Former India captain and ex-coach Ravi Shastri feels that if India manage to win the World Test Championship final and World Cup this year, the critics will be muzzled. It is worth noting that India have not won any major ICC trophy since the 2013 Champions Trophy. They reached the final of the T20 World Cup in 2014 where they lost to Sri Lanka. In the 2015 semi-final of ODI World Cup, they lost to Australia. India faced another semi-final defeat, this time in the 2016 T20 World Cup at the hands of West Indies. After that, the side also lost the Champions Trophy final to Pakistan in 2017, before being beaten by New Zealand in the semi-final of the ODI World Cup in 2019.

India also entered the final of World Test Championship 2019-21 where they lost to New Zealand, while England outplayed them in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final.

Shastri showed his trust in the current Indian team and said that the Rohit Sharma and company is capable of winning both the World Test Championship final and ODI World Cup. While the Test finale will be held in England, the 50-over tournament will take place in India.

"This team (India) can win both the World Test Championship and the World Cup. Aur agar hua to phir bolti band (If that happens, the critics will be muzzled)," said Shastri on Sports Yaari.

Meanwhile, the Indian team is currently battling with injuries to players. Their ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah is out of the team due to a back injury, while Shreyas Iyer is also out of the squad due to injury. Rishabh Pant is also out of cricketing action as he continues to recover from the horrible car crash he met with in December last year.