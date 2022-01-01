The Blundstone Arena in Hobart witnessed a spectacular moment on Saturday as a fan attempted to take the "best crowd catch ever" during a Big Bash League (BBL) between the Hobart Hurricanes and the Brisbane Heat. The incident took place on the penultimate delivery of the eighth over of the Heat's innings when Sam Heazlett heaved Riley Meredith for a six over deep backward square. A fan, who was standing at the hill behind the boundary, almost pulled off the "best crowd catch ever" with a fine diving effort.

Instead, the ball slipped off his palms and he barged into two other spectators, knocking their chips over. The catch, however, was taken by another spectator.

A video of the same was posted by the BBL's official Twitter handle.

Is this the best crowd catch ever?!

The Hobart crowd are outdoing themselves every single match!@KFCAustralia | #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/k5atqqNDGX — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 1, 2022

"Is this the best crowd catch ever?! The Hobart crowd are outdoing themselves every single match!" the video was captioned.

As far as the action in the middle is concerned, the Heat were victorious by 14 runs to end their two-game winless run in the tournament.

After being asked to bat first, the Heat posted a total of 150 for eight as James Bazley scored a vital 44 off just 27 balls batting down the order.

The Heat's top-order had earlier collapsed thanks to some disciplined bowling from the Hurricanes' pacers.

Nathan Ellis picked up three wickets while Tom Rodgers took two for 15.

Chasing a target of 151, the Hurricanes were restricted to 136 for 8 with star opening batter Ben McDermott, who had scored tons in the previous two games, being dismissed for a duck by star of the night, Xavier Bartlett.

Bartlett took four for 30 as while Mujeeb Ur Rahman also returned with figures of three for 20 in four overs.