In a historic triumph at Lord's, South Africa sealed their first ICC World Test Championship (WTC) title, defeating defending champions Australia by five wickets. The victory not only secured their maiden WTC crown but also marked their first ICC title since 1998, ending a 27-year wait on the global stage. Proteas had defeated the West Indies in the 1998 ICC KnockOut Trophy. Despite entering the final as reigning champions, Pat Cummins' Australia fell short in the decisive clash. After earning a respectable 74-run first-innings lead by dismissing South Africa for just 138, the Aussies failed to capitalize, allowing the Proteas to claw back into the match with a composed and dominant fourth-innings chase.

Speaking after the match, Australia captain Pat Cummins acknowledged the missed opportunities.

"Things can change quickly, but it was a bridge too far. Few things we didn't do right. Didn't bat out the opposition after a decent first-innings lead," Cummins said.

Australia's bowling unit had its moments early in the match.

"SA didn't give us a chance in the fourth innings. There are concerns in the top-seven, guys have performed well in the last two years. Bowlers did well in the first two days. We gave everything a chance, Lyon bowled particularly well but didn't get a wicket," Cummins noted.

Veteran spinner Nathan Lyon, though economical with figures of 0/66 from 26 overs, went wicketless in the crucial fourth innings.

The match turned on the brilliance of South Africa's top-order resilience, particularly a game-defining partnership between Aiden Markram and captain Temba Bavuma. The duo added 147 runs, with Markram leading the way through a commanding 136 off 207 balls, featuring 14 boundaries. Bavuma, ever reliable, chipped in with 66 off 134 deliveries, including five boundaries, anchoring the innings when it mattered most.

"Aiden and Temba didn't give us a chance. SA showed why they're here and are deserved winners, they kept themselves in the game throughout," Cummins admitted, praising the opposition's composure.

Looking back on the campaign, Cummins reflected on the highs and lows of their WTC journey.

"It's the pinnacle, I love Test cricket. Huge achievement to make the final, one-game shootout is a spectacle, didn't end up on the right side but it's been a great week," he added.

