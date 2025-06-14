India's first mixed disability cricket team is set to participate in a Mixed Disability IT20 Series in England from June 21 to July 3. Svayam, a leading accessibility organisation, in collaboration with the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) organised a warm send-off ceremony for the Indian men's mixed disability cricket team. In a first for inclusive sports, the Indian mixed disability cricket team is set to play its debut international series at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground.former .Sminu Jindal, founder-chairperson of Svayam, and former India cricketer Madan Lal were part of the send-off ceremony.

Under captain Ravindra Gopinath Sante, the team will tour England to play in a seven-match series. The highlight of the tour is a game at the legendary Lord's - a first for India's men's mixed disability cricket team, with another match on July 1 in Bristol.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)