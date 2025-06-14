Legendary cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Ab de Villiers heaped high praises on Aiden Markram and South Africa captain Temba Bavuma for leading the side to their first-ever World Test Championship (WTC) title win at Lord's on Saturday. South Africa defeated reigning champions Australia by five wickets to end their 27-year ICC title drought. Proteas' last ICC title was the 1998 Champions Trophy (then Knockout Trophy) win.

Chasing a target of 282, Markram played a pivotal innings of 136, laced with 14 boundaries, to lead South Africa to victory in the title clash. His remarkable effort with the bat, especially after a first-innings duck, earned him the Player of the Match award.

Markram and Bavuma also stitched a 147-run stand during the second innings to keep Australia at bay in the championship battle. Bavuma contributed 66, battling with a hamstring injury, to become the first South African captain to win the ICC title in this century.

Taking to X, Tendulkar wrote, "Test cricket continues to weave its magic. In a final where every session had its own story, @ProteasMenCSA found calm in the storm. Markram's composure and Bavuma's grit under pressure stood tall in the fourth innings. A century that will be remembered, a partnership that turned hope into history. Congratulations to South Africa on becoming World Test Champions!"

Former South Africa wicketkeeper-batter De Villiers lauded the courage and determination of his side to come out victorious in the WTC final.

"Congratulations @ProteasMenCSA. Fantastic win and so well played! Hats off to Markram for that match-winning century, and Temba for leading with such ice and fire all through," de Villiers wrote on X.

"What an incredible experience of watching this beautiful format of the game! The built-up drama, the slow anticipation, and the sweet victory to end it all were moments to savour... and to experience that with my two boys, thrilled and on their toes — couldn't have imagined it better than this. Go Proteas!"

South Africa resumed Day Four at 213/2, needing 69 more runs. They lost captain Bavuma early, as he edged Pat Cummins after adding just one run to his overnight score of 65. Tristan Stubbs followed soon after, bowled by a brilliant delivery from Mitchell Starc. Markram, who had anchored the chase, fell with just six runs needed, caught at mid-wicket off Josh Hazlewood.

Despite the late breakthroughs, David Bedingham and Kyle Verreynne stayed composed under pressure. With Australia out of reviews, the final pair saw their team home. Verreynne sealed the win in the 84th over with a drive off Starc, igniting celebrations and securing a historic Test triumph for South Africa at Lord's.

