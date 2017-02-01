BCCI Tells Supreme Court That Only 1 Person Can Represent Board at ICC Meet

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is undergoing a massive change in its system.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that only one person can attend the International Cricket Council (ICC) meet and wanted the court to modify its order. The court had earlier nominated three persons - Vikram Limaye, Amitabh Choudhury and Anirudh Chowdhury - to attend the meeting in Dubai from February 2 to 5.

Gopal Subramanium, amicus curiae in the BCCI case, told the court that he had already written to the ICC for accommodating the three members nominated by the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court will take the case at 2 pm today.

BCCI moved the court seeking its nod to permit all three persons authorised by it to represent the cricket body in the ICC meet.

The Supreme Court-appointed Lodha panel said a request had been sent to ICC chairman Shashank Manohar to accommodate all three BCCI representatives in the meet, as authorised by the Supreme Court.

(With PTI inputs)