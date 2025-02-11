Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025, a BCCI released confirmed on Tuesday night. The BCCI said that the bowler failed to recover from a lower back injury that he sustained during the final India vs Australia Test in Sydney. According to a report by news agency PTI that came right before the official announcement, the Sports and Medical Science team of National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru had left it on the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee to decide on Jasprit Bumrah's selection for the Champions Trophy.

The report said: "There are two parameters of fitness that the NCA checks before clearing a player's return to action. It is understood that once Bumrah completed his rehabilitation for his lower back injury under strength & conditioning coach Rajnikanth and physio Thulasi, he was declared medically fit. However, doubts still remain over whether he is bowling fit or not before a tournament as big as the Champions Trophy."

The ball was then put in Agarkar's court. The news agency said the chairman of selection committee, who is in Ahmedabad, had a chat with skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Gautam Gambhir on the issue on Tuesday.

"Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy due to a lower back injury. The Men's Selection Committee has named Harshit Rana as Bumrah's replacement. Team India have also named Varun Chakaravarthy in the squad. The spinner will replace Yashasvi Jaiswal who was initially named in the provisional squad," the BCCI said in a release.

Updated Team India Squad for Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Non Travelling substitutes: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj and Shivam Dube. The three players will travel to Dubai as and when required.

With PTI inputs

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)