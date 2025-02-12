Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of India's squad for the Champions Trophy 2025, BCCI confirmed late on Tuesday night. After a long wait over his fitness status, post suffering a back injury, India's pace spearhead has been finally confirmed to miss the tournament. The 23-year-old pacer Harshit Rana was named as Bumrah's replacement in the final 15-man squad. In another selection twist, young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was also left out of the final squad, with 33-year-old mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy being named in his place.

"Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy due to a lower back injury. The Men's Selection Committee has named Harshit Rana as Bumrah's replacement. Team India have also named Varun Chakaravarthy in the squad. The spinner will replace Yashasvi Jaiswal who was initially named in the provisional squad," the BCCI said in a release.

Having suffered a back injury during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Bumrah had been advised five weeks of rest as confirmed by chief selector Ajit Agarkar. However, the 31-year-old seamer has not been able to recover in time.

Pacer Harshit Rana was handed his ODI debut during the series against England, where he has picked up four wickets in two games.

Yashasvi Jaiswal out, Varun Chakaravarthy in

The other big change to India's roster comes in the form of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal being dropped from the final squad, with mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy taking his spot.

Both Jaiswal and Chakaravarthy had been handed their ODI debuts during the series against England.

Chakaravarthy forced his way into contention after imperious form during the T20I series against England, where he picked up 14 wickets in five games, being named the 'Player of the Series'.

Jaiswal was India's top run-scorer across all formats in 2024, but has only played one ODI to date, with most of his runs coming in Test cricket.

Non-travelling substitutes

Team India have named three non-travelling substitutes, in case of injury, in the form of Jaiswal, pacer Mohammed Siraj and all-rounder Shivam Dube.

India's squad for ICC Champions Trophy, 2025: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Non Travelling substitutes: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj and Shivam Dube. The three players will travel to Dubai as and when required.