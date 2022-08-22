With the growing impact of the T20 format, cricketers have expanded their skill-sets. While bowlers have developed more variations, batters too have come up with several innovative shots, with the likes of AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant at the forefront of displaying '360 degrees batting'. However, sometimes batters end up playing unique shots by accident, and it can end up being quite a funny affair. In a video shared on Twitter, a batter can be seen trying to play a shot against a spinner, but seemingly falls over forward. However, he shows good awareness to manage to sweep the ball away.

Retweeting the video, former England captain Michael Vaughan joked that the batter was showing good technique.

"Proper batting .. Always lead with your head towards the line of the ball," he tweeted.

Proper batting .. Always lead with your head towards the line of the ball .. https://t.co/WnzeW1S1bx — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 21, 2022

The video garnered over 30,000 views on Twitter.

There were several funny comments too, suggesting names for the shot.

"Have mercy sweep," one user wrote.

"The forward lunge," suggested another.

"The cap shot," was another suggestion, while another user wrote "Risk of head before wicket. Out Hbw."

The clip is from a village cricket match from the UK.

Village cricket has many a time provided some hilarious gems for cricket fans to feast on.

Recently there was a viral video of a batter attempting a reverse-sweep in the nets and getting into a tangle instead, falling over backwards onto the stumps.