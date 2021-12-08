The Pakistan cricket team clinched the two-match Test series two games to nothing against Bangladesh in their own den to solidify their position in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table. The Babar Azam-led side went past the Bangladesh's resistance in the last session on Day 5 at the back of spinner Sajid Khan's brilliant spell to force a win. Reaction poured from all around the Pakistan cricket camp as players, including Babar, congratulated the squad for ensuring a whitewash of the home team in both the T20I as well as the Test series.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam congratulated the "pack" on their stupendous Test series win. He picked out Sajid Khan and applauded his brilliant effort of 12 wickets in the match and said:

"What a performance from my pack, kept on believing till the end. Special mention to Sajid, he surely made it the one to remember for himself and team. Alhumdulillah."

What a performance from my pack, kept on believing till the end. Special mention to Sajid, he surely made it the one to remember for himself and team. Alhumdulillah. pic.twitter.com/lUrs9PlvlD — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) December 8, 2021

Shaheen Afridi was ecstatic with the win and wrote:

"Memorable way to end the tour. What a match and what an amazing display of commitment from the whole team and especially @SajidKhan244 for his 12-fer. Masha'Allah."

Memorable way to end the tour. What a match and what an amazing display of commitment from the whole team and especially @SajidKhan244 for his 12-fer. Masha'Allah. pic.twitter.com/P8bcGQuEQ8 — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) December 8, 2021

Cricket expert Ayaz Memon also highlighted and applauded the impressive series win by Pakistan. He wrote:

"Impressive win by Pak over Bangladesh. Goos batting, timely declaration and superb bowling to clinch match that looked doomed to a draw after bad weather lopped off so much playing time."

Impressive win by Pak over Bangladesh. Goos batting, timely declaration and superb bowling to clinch match that looked doomed to a draw after bad weather lopped off so much playing time — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 8, 2021

Mohammad Hafeez congratulated the entire Pakistan contingent on their T20I and Test series win and wrote:

"Congratulations team pakistan on winning both series 3-0 in T20 & 2-0 in Test vs @BCBtigers. Good to see result oriented cricket in Test matches. Team pakistan made timely decisions & put in their strong efforts to bring results. Well done Team management & players."

<

Congratulations team pakistan on winning both series 3-0 in T20 & 2-0 in Test vs @BCBtigers. Good to see result oriented cricket in Test matches. Team pakistan made timely decisions & put in their strong efforts to bring results. Well done Team management & players — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) December 8, 2021

Imam ul Haq also posted congratulatory messages on Twitter. He wrote:

Promoted

"Super proud of this amazing team! Congrats and well done to everyone on winning the series Alhamdulillah. Well bowled @SajidKhan244."

Super proud of this amazing team!

Congrats and well done to everyone on winning the series Alhamdulillah.

Well bowled @SajidKhan244

Pakistan Zindabad #BANvsPAK pic.twitter.com/CB8i9K40Uo — Imam Ul Haq (@ImamUlHaq12) December 8, 2021

Fakhar Zaman also praised Sajid Khan for his excellent bowling figures that helped Pakistan win on the last day.

"Congratulations team. Great character shown by everyone. Take a bow Sajjuuuuuuu."

Pakistan had started the series on a positive note as they won the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram by eight wickets.