Pakistan Inflict Innings Defeat On Bangladesh, Sweep Test Series 2-0
Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by an innings and eight runs in the second Test to complete a 2-0 series sweep in Dhaka on Wednesday.
Pakistan thrashed Bangladesh by an innings and eight runs in the 2nd Test on Wednesday.© AFP
Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by an innings and eight runs in the second Test to complete a 2-0 series sweep in Dhaka on Wednesday. Off-spinner Sajid Khan claimed 4-86 and finished with a match haul of 12 wickets as the visitors bowled out Bangladesh for 205 runs in the second innings, just minutes before the end of scheduled play on the fifth day.
