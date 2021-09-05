Story ProgressBack to home
Ajaz Patel Shines As New Zealand Beat Bangladesh In Third T20I
After losing the first two T20Is of five-match series, New Zealand came back stronger in the third match as they beat Bangladesh by 52 runs.
New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by 52 runs in the third T20I of the five-match series.© ICC/Twitter
New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by 52 runs in the third Twenty20 international to stay alive in the five-match series in Dhaka on Sunday. Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel claimed a career-best 4-16 as New Zealand bowled out Bangladesh for 76 in 19.3 overs after posting a modest 128-5 when they elected to bat first. Cole McConchie was among other successful bowlers with 3-15.
Bangladesh won the first two matches of the series respectively by seven wickets and four runs and they lead the five match series 2-1 after the third game.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on Olympics 2020, Olympics 2020 Medal Tally, Live Cricket Score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.