Bangladesh vs India, 2nd Women's ODI Live Score: Harmanpreet Key As India Look To Post Decent Score On Board
BAN W vs IND W Live Score: Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Bangladesh vs India 2nd Women's ODI LIVE:With a 1-0 lead under their belt, Bangladesh women's team look to seal the fate of the series as they take on India in the second ODI of the series. The first contest turned out to be a rain-marred affair that saw the hosts beat Harmanpreet Kaur's side by 40 runs (DLS method). For India, who had earlier beaten Bangladesh in the T20I series, another slip up would prove to be fatal. A victory today is absolutely crucial for the tourists as it would take the series to the deciding 3rd ODI. (LIVE Scorecard)
Bangladesh Women Playing XI: Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Lata Mondal, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter
India Women Playing XI:Priya Punia, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Devika Vaidya, Meghna Singh
No run.
1 run.
Slower and short as well, Jemimah Rodrigues reaches out and cuts it to deep cover for one.
Fuller on middle, Harmanpreet Kaur gets down and sweeps it to deep square leg for one.
Lands it short again, outside off, Harmanpreet Kaur dabs it with soft hands to backward point.
Short and turning away, on off, Jemimah Rodrigues goes back and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Halt! Harmanpreet Kaur has hurt herself again here! This time the ball has hit her hand as she tried to complete a single. She looks in pain and the physio is out in the middle. The treatment is done now and we are all set to resume.
Tossed up, outside off, Harmanpreet Kaur presses forward and eases this one in front of point for a quick single. The fielder runs in and looks for a direct hit at the non-striker's end. Her throw ends up hitting Kaur on the left hand and she looks in a bit of pain.
Short and around off, Jemimah Rodrigues steers this one to point and gets across for a single.
Drinks break! This is turning out to be a good partnership between Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues. They have been steady in their approach and if these two can stay together for five more overs, we might see them explode in the death overs. Bangladesh, on the other hand, would be looking to break this partnership as anything over 200 on this pitch will be difficult for them to chase.
Keeps it full and outside off, Harmanpreet Kaur drives and finds cover.
Goes full and on off, Harmanpreet Kaur looks to run this one down but misses.
Loopy delivery, on off, Harmanpreet Kaur gets on the front foot and blocks it out.
Drops it short and on off, Jemimah Rodrigues cuts it to backward point. A fumble there allows the batters to cross for a single.
On middle and leg, Harmanpreet Kaur sweeps this one to deep square leg and rotates the strike.
Flighted, outside off, Jemimah Rodrigues eases it wide of point for a single.
On the pads again, Jemimah Rodrigues flicks it a bit uppishly towards square leg for one more run.
On middle, Jemimah Rodrigues defends this one down the wicket.
Tossed up, outside off, Harmanpreet Kaur works it down to long on for one.
Floated up, around leg, Harmanpreet Kaur keeps it out on the leg side.