Bangladesh vs India 2nd Women's ODI LIVE:With a 1-0 lead under their belt, Bangladesh women's team look to seal the fate of the series as they take on India in the second ODI of the series. The first contest turned out to be a rain-marred affair that saw the hosts beat Harmanpreet Kaur's side by 40 runs (DLS method). For India, who had earlier beaten Bangladesh in the T20I series, another slip up would prove to be fatal. A victory today is absolutely crucial for the tourists as it would take the series to the deciding 3rd ODI. (LIVE Scorecard)

Bangladesh Women Playing XI: Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Lata Mondal, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter

India Women Playing XI:Priya Punia, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Devika Vaidya, Meghna Singh

Here are the live updates from the 2nd ODI between India Women and Bangladesh Women from the Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka: