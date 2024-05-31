Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah was seen cheering up a young fan who was left dejected on not being able to get an autograph from captain and star batter Babar Azam. Noticing the disappointment on the kid's face. Naseem tried his best to console the kid by giving him own his autograph, while also signing one on behalf on Babar. Naseem's gesture for the young fan has gone viral on social media. "Yeh Babar ka hai?" the young fan asked Naseem in a viral video.

"Haan, ye Babar ka hi hai. Now be happy, okay!" Naseem told the kid.

After consoling the young boy, the 21-year-old was also seen clicking pictures and giving autographs to other kids. Naseem was lauded by fans on social media for doing his best to console the kid.

Naseem made his comeback into the side last month, having been out of actions since September 2023 owing to a shoulder injury. He had picked up the injury during the Asia Cup, and was also ruled out of the ODI World Cup in India.

He made his return to competitive cricket during the Pakistan Super League. He picked 15 wickets in the tournament, helping Islamabad United win the PSL.

However, Naseem hasn't been in the best of forms since making his Pakistan comeback during the T20I series against New Zealand last month.

He picked just four wickets across the four matches against New Zealand and Ireland, leaking runs at over 9 per over.

He did not play the second T20I against England while the first and third matches were washed out in Leeds and Cardiff, respectively.

The tour-decider will be played on Thursday with England leading 1-0 in the five-match series.

Both teams will leave for the Americas after the series to participate in the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan