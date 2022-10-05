Australia vs West Indies, 1st T20I Live Updates: Kyle Mayers provided a flying start to West Indies after they were asked to bat but Australia clawed their way back through constant wickets. Earlier, Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bowl against West Indies in the first T20I of the two-match series on Wednesday at Carrara Oval in Queensland. Having lost the series against India, Australia would look to get back to winning ways while West Indies will also search for some momentum heading into the T20 World Cup. Australia will welcome back David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Mitchell Starc. The trio had missed the India tour. Aaron Finch has already clarified that Marsh will not be bowling for now as they ease his workload post his recovery from an ankle injury. (LIVE SCORECARD)

West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Raymon Reifer, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Aaron Finch(c), Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Here are the Live Updates from 1st T20I between Australia and West Indies, straight from Carrara Oval in Queensland