Australia vs West Indies, 1st T20I Live Updates: Cameron Green Strikes, West Indies 5 Down
Australia vs West Indies: Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bowl
Australia vs West Indies, 1st T20I Live Updates: Kyle Mayers provided a flying start to West Indies after they were asked to bat but Australia clawed their way back through constant wickets. Earlier, Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bowl against West Indies in the first T20I of the two-match series on Wednesday at Carrara Oval in Queensland. Having lost the series against India, Australia would look to get back to winning ways while West Indies will also search for some momentum heading into the T20 World Cup. Australia will welcome back David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Mitchell Starc. The trio had missed the India tour. Aaron Finch has already clarified that Marsh will not be bowling for now as they ease his workload post his recovery from an ankle injury. (LIVE SCORECARD)
West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Raymon Reifer, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Aaron Finch(c), Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
AUS vs WI, 1st T20I Live:
No run.
SIX! In the slot and dispatched. Green goes full and outside off. Jason Holder makes room and smokes it over the wide long on fence for a maximum. A much-needed boundary for West Indies.
Back of a length, in the channel. The ball flies off the deck. Jason Holder is surprised with the bounce and gets it out off the top of the blade.
A huge appeal for lbw but turned down! Cameron Green sprints in and fires in a yorker, on middle and leg. Jason Holder looks to dig it out but misses. He is on the floor straightaway. It might be going down leg. Aaron Finch though thinks otherwise and takes the review. The Hot Spot confirms no bat is involved. The Ball Tracking confirms the impact is outside the line. The original decision stands.
Jason Holder is the new man in.
OUT! CAUGHT! Cameron Green gets himself into the wicket's column. Green goes 'round the wicket. It is a short ball, outside off, with some extra bounce. Raymon Reifer looks to pull it away but gets a top-edge on it. The ball flies high in the air and goes to the right of the keeper. Matthew Wade moves to that side and takes an easy catch.
Full, attacking the stumps. Powell presses forward and defends it out watchfully. Adam Zampa ends his spell of 4 overs with no wickets.
Fraction short, outside off. Powell stays back and cuts it to point.
Touch short, outside off. Raymon Reifer cuts it through point for one.
It is full and on off. Raymon Reifer goes back and drives it back to the bowler. Adam Zampa makes a half-stop and kills the pace of the ball.
This is pushed through quicker and flatter, around off. Raymon Reifer looks to chase it but misses.
It is a short ball, outside off. Rovman Powell goes back and pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
This is pushed through covers for a single. A probing over from Starc comes to an end.
Mitchell Starc bowls with much more aggression this time! It is a short ball, on off. This one spits off the deck. Rovman Powell hops inside the crease and blocks it off the top of of the blade.
DROPPED! David Warner is the culprit this time. It is a short ball, outside off. Rovman Powell hangs back and looks to pull it away. The ball takes the outside edge and flies high in the air towards mid off. David Warner calls for it from mid on and runs to his left; He gets two hands on the ball but spills it in the end. The batters take a couple.
This is pulled through mid-wicket for another single.
Just the one yet again! A length ball, on off. Powell stays back and blocks it to point for one more.
Fuller in length, attacking the stumps. Raymon Reifer shuffles and flicks it aerially towards mid on. They cross for one.
Darted on the pads, flicked to deep mid-wicket for one more. A tidy over from Adam Zampa comes to an end.
It is floated and full, outside off. Rovman Powell gets low and paddles it down to fine leg for a single.