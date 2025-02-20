The Indian cricket team bowlers came out all guns blazing in its first match of the Champions Trophy 2025 as Mohammed Shami and Co. reduced Najmul Hasan Shanto's team to 5-down inside nine overs. The Bangladesh batting line-up fell like a pack of cards as Mohammed Shami struck in the first over itself, followed by Harshit Rana's wicket in the third over. Shami then took the wicket of Mehidy Hasan Miraz before the real magic happen in the ninth over by Axar Patel.

The left-arm spinner first took the wicket of Tanzid Hasan in the second ball of the ninth over as he was caught behind. On the next ball, Mushfiqur Rahim as he was caught behind too. Axar was on a hat-trick as the tension built up. The spin allrounder almost got the wicket as Jaker Ali got a thick edge as the fall flew towards Rohit Sharma at first slip. But The Indian cricket team captain dropped the catch and was absolutely livid with himself. He was seen thumping the ground in frustration.

Rohit then apologised with folded hands after his dropped catch.

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bat first in their opening game of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against India at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

Bangladesh and India are placed in Group A along with Pakistan and New Zealand in their group. After this fixture, both teams will face Pakistan and New Zealand in their next two matches in the ongoing marquee event.

"We would like to bat first. Looks a good wicket so we want to put runs on the board. We have play good cricket today and the boys are confident. Three spinners, two spinners for us," Shanto said after winning the toss.

Men in Blue skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed the playing XI at the toss and said that Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja are playing in place of Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy in their line-up.

"I would have fielded first. We have played a few years back here so we felt ball comes on better under lights. All looking good. Everyone is fit and fine to go. Let's hope we start well. There is no looking back, every game becomes very important in this tournament. Only Varun misses out from the last ODI we played, Jadeja comes back and Arshdeep misses and Shami comes back," Rohit Sharma said.

Teams:

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav.

With ANI inputs