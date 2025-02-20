Mohammed Shami was the star of the show as he rocked the Bangladesh batting line-up in Indian cricket team's Champions Trophy openr in Dubai on Thursday. Also, Star pacer Mohammed Shami became the fastest Indian bowler to reach 200 ODI wickets during the ICC Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday. Returning to international cricket after a long injury layoff, Shami grabbed three wickets to reach the milestone in his 104th match and better former India pacer Ajit Agarkar's record of reaching the mark in 133 matches.

Jaker Ali, who made 68, was his 200th wicket. Overall, the 34-year-old fast bowler is the second quickest to 200 ODI wickets, behind Australian left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc, who needed 102 games.

One of India's finest seamers, Shami averages less than 25 in the ODI format and has already taken five fifers and 10 four-wicket hauls.

Shami is the eighth Indian to complete 200 wickets in ODI cricket.

Also, he is the fastest bowler (in terms of number of balls) to reach 200 ODI wickets. Shami took

5126 balls to take 200 wickets surpassing Australia's Mitchell Starc (5240 balls). Shami is the first player in the world to take 200 ODI wickets ini less than 5200 balls.

More updates to follow.