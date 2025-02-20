The Pakistan cricket team suffered a setback ahead of its Champions Trophy clash against India after opener Fakhar Zaman was ruled out owing to a recurring knee injury, prompting the inclusion of Imam-ul-Haq in the squad that left for Dubai on Thursday. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made the change after getting the approval from the International Cricket Council's Event Technical Committee. The match against India is to be held on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. "Twenty-nine-year-old Imam, who has played 72 ODIs, was named as a replacement after Fakhar was ruled out due to an oblique injury," said an ICC media release.

Zaman had suffered an injury during the opening Champions Trophy match against New Zealand here on February 19.

"Unfortunately I am now out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 but surely Allah is the best planner. Grateful for the opportunity. I will be backing our boys in green from home," Zaman posted on 'X'.

The 34-year-old, who has played 86 ODIs and averages a little over 46, had suffered a muscle strain while fielding in the New Zealand innings and remained away from the field for most part of the innings.

The injury happened while he was chasing a ball to the boundary in the first over of the contest. Zaman's ouster is a blow to the side as he has been in reasonably good form.

He wasn't able to open the batting in the second innings on Wednesday, forcing Saud Shakeel to take stance as a stop-gap opener. Zaman batted at No.4, scoring scored 24 off 41, but seemed visibly struggling during his knock during the match which Pakistan lost by 60 runs.

Zaman had made a comeback to the Pakistan side for the Champions Trophy after last playing in the 2023 World Cup in India. The opener has a long history of knee problems.

The Event Technical Committee of the Champions Trophy consists of Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager - Cricket), Sarah Edgar (ICC Senior Manager - Events), Usman Wahla (PCB Director - International Cricket Operations), Shaun Pollock (Independent Representative).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)