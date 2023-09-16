Rohit Sharma on Friday equalled Virat Kohli in the list of an unwanted record. The India captain scored a duck off two balls in the side's last match of Super 4 in Asia Cup 2023. It was Rohit's 15th duck in his 249-match ODI career. Interestingly, the number of times Rohit has been dismissed without scoring a run in ODI cricket is exactly same to that of Virat Kohli. While the list of most ducks in an ODI career is topped by Sri Lanka legend Sanath Jayasuriya (34), batting great Sachin Tendulkar with 20 such dismissals is at the helm when it comes to Indian players.

List of Indian players with ODI ducks:

Sachin Tendulkar - 20

Javagal Srinath - 19

Anil Kumble - 18

Yuvraj Singh - 18

Harbhajan Singh - 17

Sourav Ganguly - 16

Zaheer Khan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli -15

Talking about the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match, Shubman Gill's fine-tuned 121 and Axar Patel's late surge of 42 went went in vain as Bangladesh defeated India by 6 runs.

Chasing a 266-run target, India were bundled out for 259 in 49.5 overs. Mustafizur Rahman starred with three wickets while Mahedi Hasan and Tanzim Hasan Sakib picked two wickets each for Bangladesh. It was the maiden international match for right-arm pacer Tanzim and he duly impressed with his bowling.

Earlier, Shakib Al Hasan (80) and Tohwid Hridoy (54) slammed half-centuries as Bangladesh posted a total of 265 for 8 in 50 overs.

Shardul Thakur picked three wickets and Mohammed Shami registered two wickets to his name after India captain Rohit won the toss and opted to bowl first.

In the chase, Gill's sensational century kept India in the hunt but his wicket saw a major turnaround. Axar fought well towards the end but he could not take India home, credit goes to Bangladesh for holding their nerve really well in the tense finish.