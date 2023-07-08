MS Dhoni celebrated his 42nd birthday on Friday and his long-time Indian cricket team and Chennai Super Kings teammate Ravichandran Ashwin had a rather unusual wish for him. Ashwin posted on Twitter that this is the last time he is wishing Dhoni on social media and even made a sly remark about "gossip mongers and story spinners" for whom he had a strict disclaimer. "Tweeting on July 7th without wishing the great man a happy birthday can prove to be catastrophic. Happy birthday Mahi bhai. #disclaimer this will be my last birthday wish on Twitter for anyone. I believe I will stick to wishing them directly or call them. The disclaimer was for all gossip mongers and story spinner," he tweeted.

Tweeting on July 7th without wishing the great man a happy birthday can prove to be catastrophic. Happy birthday Mahi bhai. #disclaimer this will be my last birthday wish on Twitter for anyone. I believe I will stick to wishing them directly or call them.



The disclaimer… — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) July 7, 2023

Dhoni made his international debut in 2004 and made a name for himself as a ferocious hitter of the cricket ball, but mellowed down with time to a finisher who would guide his team to wins with his calculated aggression and amazing tactics.

In 350 ODIs, he scored 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57. He scored 10 centuries and 73 fifties for India, with the best score of 183*. He is India's fifth-highest scorer in ODIs (with Sachin Tendulkar at the top with 18,426 runs). He is also the 11th most successful ODI batter of all time. The fact that he managed to score 10,000-plus runs at an average of over 50 while coming down the order makes his statistics even more astonishing.

He led India in 200 ODI matches, winning 110, losing 74. Five matches were tied while 11 failed to produce a result, he has a win percentage of 55.

With 229 sixes, he is the fifth-highest six-hitter of all time and also has the second-highest sixes by an Indian next to Rohit Sharma (275 sixes). He is also the sixth-fastest player to reach 10,000 ODI runs, doing so in 273 innings.

Advertisement

'Mahi', as he is known to the fans, played 98 T20Is for India, scoring 1,617 runs at an average of 37.60, at a strike rate of 126.13. He has two half-centuries in the format, with the best score of 56.

He led India in 72 T20Is, winning 41, losing 28, one being tied and two failing to produce results. His win percentage is 56.94.

(With ANI inputs)