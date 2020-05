Ajinkya Rahane Aces "Keep It Up Challenge" With New Twist. Watch Video

Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane has been spending time at home with his family during the lockdown in the country. During this time, Ajinkya Rahane has been active on social media platforms as well and has kept his fans entertained. In his most recent tweet, Ajinkya Rahane can be seen taking the "keep it up" challenge after being nominated by Rohit Sharma. In the video, Ajinkya Rahane can be seen using the Pink ball as he completes the challenge with ease. Ajinkya Rahane in his tweet wrote, "Challenge accepted. @ImRo45! Had shot this in the evening so used the pink ball. I'm committed to staying at home. Next up @Sdhawan25 @Cheteshwar1 &@Wriddhipops".