Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Ajinkya Rahane Aces "Keep It Up Challenge" With New Twist. Watch Video

Updated: 18 May 2020 20:49 IST

Ajinkya Rahane was nominated by Rohit Sharma to participate in the "keep it up" challenge.

Ajinkya Rahane Aces "Keep It Up Challenge" With New Twist. Watch Video
Ajinkya Rahane shared the "keep it up" challenge video on his social media platforms. © Twitter

Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane has been spending time at home with his family during the lockdown in the country. During this time, Ajinkya Rahane has been active on social media platforms as well and has kept his fans entertained. In his most recent tweet, Ajinkya Rahane can be seen taking the "keep it up" challenge after being nominated by Rohit Sharma. In the video, Ajinkya Rahane can be seen using the Pink ball as he completes the challenge with ease. Ajinkya Rahane in his tweet wrote, "Challenge accepted. @ImRo45! Had shot this in the evening so used the pink ball. I'm committed to staying at home. Next up @Sdhawan25 @Cheteshwar1 &@Wriddhipops".

India played their first-ever day-night Test match against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 22. This also saw the debut of the Pink ball in the country. Indian pacers Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav were the stars with the pink ball during the game. Ishant Sharma scalped 9 wickets whereas Umesh Yadav took 8 wickets to help India win the match by an innings and 46 runs.

Rahane is the vice-captain of the Indian team in the longest format of the game. Rahane has played 65 Test matches for India and has scored 4,203 runs with an average of 42.88. The right-handed batsman has 11 Test centuries to his name along with 22 half-centuries.

The right-handed batsman was set to represent Delhi Capitals in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. However, the BCCI indefinitely postponed the IPL as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus pandemic. 
 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Ajinkya Madhukar Rahane Ajinkya Rahane Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Shikhar Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan Wriddhiman Prasanta Saha Wriddhiman Saha Cheteshwar Arvind Pujara Cheteshwar Pujara India India Cricket Team Delhi Capitals Delhi Capitals Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team BCCI Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ajinkya Rahane shared a video of his "keep it up challenge" on Twitter
  • Rahane was nominated by Rohit Sharma to take part in the challenge
  • After completing the challenge, Rahane nominated Dhawan, Pujara and Saha
Related Articles
Ajinkya Rahane Says "3-4 Weeks Proper Practice" Must Before Playing Matches
Ajinkya Rahane Says "3-4 Weeks Proper Practice" Must Before Playing Matches
Ajinkya Rahane Open To Playing IPL In Empty Stadiums For Safety Of Fans
Ajinkya Rahane Open To Playing IPL In Empty Stadiums For Safety Of Fans
"My Tiny Bit": Ajinkya Rahane Contributes To Fight Coronavirus Pandemic
"My Tiny Bit": Ajinkya Rahane Contributes To Fight Coronavirus Pandemic
"Call A Security Guard": Ex-India Cricketer Questions Ajinkya Rahanes Batting Approach
"Call A Security Guard": Ex-India Cricketer Questions Ajinkya Rahane's Batting Approach
"Need To Forget What Happened In Wellington": Ajinkya Rahane Ahead Of 2nd Test
"Need To Forget What Happened In Wellington": Ajinkya Rahane Ahead Of 2nd Test
Advertisement

Advertisement

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.