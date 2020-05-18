Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
"The Best Coach I've Ever Met": Ishant Sharma Praises Ricky Ponting

Updated: 18 May 2020 15:00 IST

Ricky Ponting, the Delhi Capitals coach, got a lot of accolades from senior fast bowler Ishant Sharma.

Ricky Ponting is the current head coach of the Delhi Capitals. © BCCI/IPL

Ishant Sharma, the Delhi Capitals fast-bowler, has been active on social media platforms during the lockdown. Ishant Sharma was recently involved in an Instagram Live chat with the Delhi Capitals' official handle. During the chat, Ishant Sharma praised Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting and said, "He's the best coach I've ever met. I was very nervous when I was returning to the IPL last season. I was almost feeling like a debutant walking into the camp the first day but he gave me a lot of confidence since the first day I arrived at the Delhi Capitals camp." Ishant went on to add and said, "You're a senior player and you should help the youngsters. Don't worry about anything you're my first choice".

The fast bowler said that his conversation with Ricky Ponting really helped him and gave him a lot of confidence.

Ishant Sharma made his Indian Premier League debut back in 2008 after being bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders. Since then, Ishant Sharma has played 89 matches in the Indian Premier League and has scalped 72 wickets with an economy rate of 8.09.

Ishant Sharma has been the spearhead of the Indian pace attack in Test cricket. The pacer made his debut for the Indian cricket team back in 2007 against Bangladesh in Dhaka in a Test match. Since then, Ishant Sharma has played 97 Test matches for India and has scalped 297 wickets with an economy rate of 3.18.

The fast-bowler like many other cricketers will be looking forward to returning to the field as soon the coronavirus threat is under control.

