Australia star Marcus Stoinis dismissed Pakistan's Babar Azam during a Big Bash League (BBL) game on Thursday and gave the batter a fiery send-off. The Melbourne Stars captain had earlier been dismissed for 33 runs in the first innings after chipping the ball to Sydney Sixers' Babar at cover. He got his revenge in the second innings, removing the Pakistan batter for 14 runs. Stoinis bowled a fuller delivery aimed at the stumps, and Babar missed his flick. The ball struck his pad, and the umpire raised his finger after the LBW appeal.

As the umpire gave his verdict, Stoinis celebrated the wicket in animated fashion and gave Babar a fiery send-off. The Pakistan star had a brief discussion with Josh Philippe at the non-striker's end but opted not to review the decision.

Watch it here:

Marcus Stoinis removes Babar Azam, and doesn't he love that #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/eyAAOhIRsH — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2026

Talking about the game, Sydney Sixers registered a six-wicket win over Melbourne Stars.

Sydney Sixers signed former Pakistan captain Babar for the ongoing BBL season, marking one of the biggest acquisitions in the league's history.

With over 15,000 international runs across formats, the stylish right-hander has cemented his place as one of the most prolific and reliable players in world cricket. A key figure in Pakistan's national team for the past decade, Babar captained his country in all three formats from 2019 to 2024, leading Pakistan to the semi-final of the 2021 ICC World Cup and the final in 2022.

Renowned for his calm demeanour and consistency at the crease, Babar has remained a fixture among the world's top-ranked batters in both ODI and T20I formats. He was named ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year in 2021 and 2022 and crowned ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year in 2022.

A record-breaker in his own right, Babar is the fastest player to reach 5,000 ODI runs, achieving the feat in just 97 innings. With extensive franchise experience in the Pakistan Super League, Caribbean Premier League, and English domestic cricket, Babar brings a wealth of T20 knowledge and has amassed over 11,000 runs in the format to date.

(With IANS inputs)