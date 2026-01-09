The Pakistan Super League (PSL) saw two new teams inducted into the T20 franchise event on Thursday, which until now had six teams. A real estate consortium and a US-based aviation and healthcare conglomerate won the bids for two new Twenty20 franchises in the PSL for $12.75 million (approximately INR 114 crore) on Thursday. OZ Developers named Sialkot as its new franchise, which it won at auction for Rs 1.85 billion ($6.55 million/INR 58.38 crore). FKS Group from the United States chose Hyderabad after securing the bid for Rs 1.75 billion ($6.2 million/INR 55.57 crore).

Interestingly, the price at which the Hyderabad team was sold was almost the same as the combined IPL salary of Shreyas Iyer (Rs 26.75 crore) and Rishabh Pant (Rs 27 crore). Combined, their salary is Rs 53.75 crore, while Hyderabad was sold for Rs 55.57 crore.

In fact, the combined cost of the two new PSL teams is less than the combined salary (Rs 118 crore) of the top nine players sold in the IPL 2026 auction.

The new teams will expand the PSL to eight when the season begins on March 26.

ICONIC MOMENT FOR HYDERABAD



- Hyderabad sold to FKS for 175cr. pic.twitter.com/hE60NR4Ash — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) January 8, 2026

Multan Sultans will be run by the Pakistan Cricket Board this year before they go up for sale after the PSL ends in April. Multan's former owner, Ali Tareen, who developed differences with the PSL management, was eligible to bid for the two new teams but pulled out at the last minute from a pool of 10 approved bidders at Thursday's auction.

"If I come back to PSL, it has to be for the same reason," Tareen wrote on X before the auction. "South Punjab is where my heart is. It is home. When the Multan team is being sold, we'll be ready. Wishing all the bidders the best."