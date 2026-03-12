Pakistan succumbed to a humiliating eight-wicket loss to Bangladesh in their first match since exiting the T20 World Cup. In the first ODI, chasing a modest 115, Bangladesh comfortably reached the target in just 15.1 overs. Earlier, Pakistan's batting lineup collapsed for just 114 in 30.4 overs after Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field first. Fast bowler Nahid Rana produced a sensational spell, claiming a five-wicket haul to dismantle Pakistan's batting order.

After the loss, former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir reportedly lost his cool.

"We are now starting to lose to Bangladesh. I'm worried we might even become an associate-level team," Amir said on Facebook after the match, as quoted by Bangladesh publication Daily Star.

Pakistan are playing with a new-look team with Babar Azam not being part of the squad. "You can't just drop senior players and play only youngsters. There needs to be guidance and experience in the team," he said.

"It's common now for young players to only play towards mid-wicket. When the ball is on the off-stump, they don't know how to deal with it. Shamyl [Hussain] was caught while trying to play a mid-wicket shot. Young players need to understand that runs can also be scored on the off side or over mid-off.

"Our bowling was disappointing. On the same wicket where we struggled, Bangladesh chased the target very quickly."

Some fans also questioned the selection decisions and the inclusion of several inexperienced players in the playing XI.

"Experimenting is fine, but the team still needs basic batting discipline. This collapse shows serious problems," another fan posted.

Pakistani media outlets also described the defeat as a "shocking collapse" and highlighted the dominance of Bangladesh's bowling attack led by Nahid Rana.