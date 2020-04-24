Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Ricky Ponting Shares Image Of Bat He Used In "Proudest" Knock Of His Career

Updated: 24 April 2020 15:44 IST

Ricky Ponting shared a picture of the bat he used to score 156 against England during the 2005 Ashes series.

Ricky Ponting Shares Image Of Bat He Used In "Proudest" Knock Of His Career
Ricky Ponting's knock came in the second innings of the Test match. © Twitter

Ricky Ponting, the former Australian captain has been consistently sharing memories from his playing days on social media for fans. In his latest tweet, Ponting shared an image of his bat which he had used to score 156 against England during the Ashes in 2005. He captioned his tweet saying, "In the back half of my career I marked the hundreds that I made on the handle of bats under the grip. This is the bat I used when I made 156 against England at Manchester in the 2005 Ashes. It's probably the innings I'm most proud of from my whole career".

Ponting's knock came in the second innings of the Test match and was studded with 16 boundaries and a six. It helped his team draw the third Test match of Ashes back in 2005.

Earlier in the month, Ricky Ponting had shared a video of Shoaib Akhtar bowling against him. He termed Akhtar's spell as the fastest that he had faced in his career. Shoaib Akhtar had also responded to his tweet and said, "Only @RickyPonting could have played it like this. He was the bravest. @JustinLanger8 definitely wanted to stay at the non-striker end. Lol".

Ricky Ponting is one of the most successful Australian captains to have ever played the game. Under Ponting's leadership, Australia went on to win the 50 over world cup back in 2003 and 2007.

Ricky Ponting's final international match was against South Africa in a Test match at Perth in 2012. During his career, Ponting featured in 168 Test matches and 375 ODI's along with 17 T20I's for his country.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Ricky Ponting Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ricky Ponting shared memories of his knock against England in 2005
  • He also shared the picture of the bat which he used to score 156 in Ashes
  • Ponting is one of Australia's best captain in the game
Related Articles
"Fastest Spell Id Ever Faced": Ricky Ponting Shares Shoaib Akhtar Video. Watch
"Fastest Spell I'd Ever Faced": Ricky Ponting Shares Shoaib Akhtar Video. Watch
Andrew Flintoffs Over In Ashes 2005 Was "Best He Ever Faced" In His Career, Says Ricky Ponting
Andrew Flintoff's Over In Ashes 2005 Was "Best He Ever Faced" In His Career, Says Ricky Ponting
Ricky Ponting Showcases His "Favourite Piece Of Memorabilia" On Twitter
Ricky Ponting Showcases His "Favourite Piece Of Memorabilia" On Twitter
Ricky Ponting Was "A Different Ballgame Altogether": Rohit Sharma On His Favourite Coach
Ricky Ponting Was "A Different Ballgame Altogether": Rohit Sharma On His Favourite Coach
"Wheres The Spring?" Indian Fans Troll Ricky Ponting After He Tweets Image Of 2003 World Cup Bat
"Where's The Spring?" Indian Fans Troll Ricky Ponting After He Tweets Image Of 2003 World Cup Bat
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.