Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

"Fastest Spell I'd Ever Faced": Ricky Ponting Shares Shoaib Akhtar Video. Watch

Updated: 15 April 2020 15:02 IST

Ricky Ponting shared a video of Shoaib Akhtar's spell on his Twitter account.

"Fastest Spell Id Ever Faced": Ricky Ponting Shares Shoaib Akhtar Video. Watch
Ricky Ponting faced one of the fastest spell from Shoaib Akhtar during the Test match. © Twitter

Ricky Ponting, the former Australian captain, has kept his fans engaged on social media as the world fights against coronavirus. Ponting has been actively sharing videos from his career and the most recent clip is a spell from Shoaib Akhtar. In his latest tweet, Ponting wrote, "Got plenty of questions the other day after calling the Flintoff over the best I'd faced. This from @shoaib100mph was the fastest spell that I'd ever faced and trust me Justin wasn't backing up too far at the other end".

Shoaib Akhtar responded to Ricky Ponting's tweet and said, "Only @RickyPonting could have played it like this. He was the bravest. @JustinLanger8 definitely wanted to stay at the non-striker end. Lol" 

Earlier in the month, Ponting had shared a video from the Ashes series in 2005, where he was facing Andrew Flintoff's bowling. The right-handed batsman had called that particular over the best that he had ever faced. During the over from Flintoff, Ricky Ponting looked clueless and was eventually dismissed by the all-rounder.

Ricky Ponting is one of the most successful captains in Australian cricket's history. He led his team to two World Cup titles back in 2003 and 2007. Ponting retired from international cricket in 2012 after featuring in 168 Test matches and 375 ODI games for his country. He also played 17 T20Is during his career.

The retired Aussie captain was the mentor of the Mumbai Indians team during 2015 and helped them win their second IPL title.

The former Australian captain has been spending time with his family as all sporting events have come to a halt. Cricket much like other sports has taken a backseat as countries around the globe fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Australia is set to host the T20 World Cup in October this year and ICC and other cricket boards will be hoping that the tournament can go on smoothly.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Ricky Ponting Shoaib Akhtar Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ricky Ponting shared a video from Shoaib Akhtar's spell against him
  • Ponting revealed that this was the fastest spell that he ever faced
  • The former Aussie captain has kept his fans engaged by sharing such posts
Related Articles
Andrew Flintoffs Over In Ashes 2005 Was "Best He Ever Faced" In His Career, Says Ricky Ponting
Andrew Flintoff's Over In Ashes 2005 Was "Best He Ever Faced" In His Career, Says Ricky Ponting
Ricky Ponting Showcases His "Favourite Piece Of Memorabilia" On Twitter
Ricky Ponting Showcases His "Favourite Piece Of Memorabilia" On Twitter
Ricky Ponting Was "A Different Ballgame Altogether": Rohit Sharma On His Favourite Coach
Ricky Ponting Was "A Different Ballgame Altogether": Rohit Sharma On His Favourite Coach
"Wheres The Spring?" Indian Fans Troll Ricky Ponting After He Tweets Image Of 2003 World Cup Bat
"Where's The Spring?" Indian Fans Troll Ricky Ponting After He Tweets Image Of 2003 World Cup Bat
Twitter Disagrees With Kevin Pietersens Choice Of Batsman With Best Pull Shot
Twitter Disagrees With Kevin Pietersen's Choice Of Batsman With Best Pull Shot
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.