Ricky Ponting , the former Australian captain, has been active on social media and keeps his fans entertained with his posts. Ponting has been sharing memories from his cricketing career. Recently, Ricky Ponting retweeted a video shared by England cricket's official Twitter handle. In the video shared by English Cricket, former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff can be seen in the middle of a majestic spell of fast bowling against Ricky Ponting. To this, Ricky Ponting in his tweet wrote, "Best over I ever faced. Class Reverse swing at 90odd mph".

Best over I ever faced. Class reverse swing at 90odd mph! https://t.co/EUdN9P64Cr — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) April 10, 2020

During the 2005 Ashes, Andrew Flintoff was the star performer for his team. The fast-bowling all-rounder was good both with bat and ball and helped his team win the Ashes for the first time since 1989. Flintoff with 24 wickets in the series was the highest wicket-taker for his country.

He was also good with the bat as he scored a crucial 102 in the first innings of the fourth Test match which helped England win the Test match and the Ashes.

Flintoff played 79 Test matches and scored 3,845 runs with an average of 31.78. He was good with the ball as well and scalped 226 wickets with an economy rate of 2.97.

Andrew Flintoff played 141 One-day Internationals for his country. He scored 3,394 runs with an average of 32.02. Talking about his bowling, Flintoff took 169 wickets with an economy rate of 4.4 in the shorter format of the game. He featured in 7 T20Is as well.

Flintoff's teammate Kevin Pietersen also left a lasting impression among fans during the Ashes 2005. Kevin Pietersen scored 473 runs and became the highest run-scorer of the series.