India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who had a horrific car crash on Friday morning, is currently admitted at the Max Hospital in Dehradun. Pant was driving his Mercedes car, which met with an accident near Roorkee in Uttarakhand. Ever-since the shocking news came to light, wishes from all-over the world started pouring in. India and Pakistan are known as the arch-rivals on the field, but the cricketers always maintain a healthy bond between them. A beautiful example of sportsmanship was set when many former and current Pakistan players came forward and extended their prayers and wishes for a speedy recovery of Pant.

"Disturbing news on @RishabPant17 accident … wish the young man a speedy recovery and return to cricket. All the prayers," tweeted former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram.

"Thoughts & prayers with @RishabhPant17 who had a terrible accident in Dehradun. I hope he recovers soon mentally & physically from this. Lots of love.

Pakistan star pacer Shaheen Afridi also took to Twitter and prayed for Pant's recovery. "Praying for

@RishabhPant17," tweeted Shaheen.

"Wish you a speedy recovery @RishabhPant17," tweeted Pakistan batter Ahmad Shahzad.

"Just came to know about about Rishabh Pant's accident in India. Sending many prayers and wishes for you @RishabhPant17. Wishing you a speedy recovery, get well soon brother... #RishabhPant," tweeted Pakistan batter Shoaib Malik.

Pant dozed off while driving, which resulted in the accident, and had to break the windscreen of the car to escape after the vehicle had caught fire. Director General of Uttarakhand Police, Ashok Kumar, has confirmed that the cricketer was alone in the car at the time of the accident and broke the windscreen to escape from the vehicle after it caught fire.

"Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant's car met with an accident at around 5:30 am. The incident took place at Mohammedpur Jat near Roorkee. According to what Pant said, he dozed off while driving and as a result the car collided with the divider and caught fire. He was moved to the Roorkee hospital from where he has now been shifted to Dehradun," DGP Ashok Kumar told the media.

Pant was part of the Indian team that had won the Test series against Bangladesh 2-0 earlier this month. He had impressed with knocks of 46 and 93.

He was recently dropped from the T20I team announced for the series against Sri Lanka and was supposed to join National Cricket Academy for strength and conditioning programme ahead of February's Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

Pant has been India's regular wicket-keeper across all formats after MS Dhoni's retirement and has been one of India's top performers with the bat in Test cricket in past two years.

