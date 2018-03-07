 
Afghanistan All-Rounder Mohammad Nabi Signs For Leicestershire

Updated: 07 March 2018 17:54 IST

Nabi recently played for the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League and will represent SunRisers Hyderabad in the upcoming Indian Premier League.

Mohammad Nabi was signed by English county side Leicestershire © Twitter

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi was signed by English county side Leicestershire on Wednesday as an overseas player for Twenty20 matches, the club announced. The 33-year-old has a strike rate of nearly 140 in 60 T20 internationals and has chipped in with 61 wickets at an average of 24.80. Nabi recently played for the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League and will represent SunRisers Hyderabad in the upcoming Indian Premier League. The off-spinner has underlined his white-ball ability in 93 one-day internationals, claiming 96 scalps with an economy rate of 4.27. "I have heard a lot of good things about the Foxes," said Nabi, who also has an ODI century and 11 ODI half-centuries to his name.

"I am looking forward to working with (head coach) Paul Nixon and joining a professional and ambitious county with a good track record in T20."

"I know all about Mohammad Nabi's qualities in the game," said Nixon. "He can make a huge impact in our middle order and is an off-break bowler who operates with great control and skill.

"Nabi has a brilliant white-ball record for Afghanistan and in T20 competitions around the world. He is exactly the type of player that we were looking for and is somebody who will fit in beautifully here."

In January this year, Nabi was bought by the IPL side SunRisers Hyderabad in the player auctions for 30 lakh rupees.

(With AFP Inputs)

