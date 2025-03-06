In what was a rare occurence, Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel was timed out during the final of the ongoing President's Trophy between State Bank of Pakistan and Pakistan Television (PTV) in Rawalpindi. Saud became first Pakistan and only the seventh cricket in first-class cricket to be timed out. Saud, who is the vice-captain of Pakistan's Test team, was late to come out of the dressing room, following two dismissals in as many balls. PTV captain Amad Butt made a smart appeal after Saud didn't take his guard within the required three minutes.

While Saud did come out to take guard eventually, PTV's appeal was taken into consideration, and the umpires came to a conclusion that the batter was indeed late.

Umar Amin and Fawad Alam fell to Mohammad Shahzad off consecutive deliveries, leaving the pacer on a hat-trick. Since Saud was timed out, Shahzad completed his hat-trick by knocking over Irfan Khan's middle stump.

It meant that State Bank of Pakistan went from 128/1 to 128/5 in the space of just three balls. PTV bowled State Bank of Pakistan for 205, with former Pakistan opener Imran Butt scoring 89.

Owing to Ramadan, the entire tournament is being played at night; from 7:30pm to 2.30am local time.

Saud was part of Pakistan's squad during their tracherous Champions Trophy campaign, which ended in the group stage after defeats to New Zealand and India.

Following the shock exit from the tournament, the PCB recently announced Pakistan's white-ball squads for the upcoming tour of the New Zealand.

While there were a few changes to the ODI team, captain Mohammad Rizwan and star batter Babar Azam did not find a place in the team for the T20Is. Saud, however, is not part of either squads.

All-rounder Salman Ali Agha replaced Rizwan as captain of the T20 outfit with all-rounder Shadab Khan being recalled and named his vice-captain.

Pakistan play five T20s and three ODIs in New Zealand starting March 16.

Pakistan squads:

ODIs: Muhammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (VC), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Babar Azam Faheem Ashraf, Imam ul Haq, Khushdil Shah, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Wasim junior, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah Sufyan Muqeem, Tayyab Tahir.

T20Is: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (VC), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Muhammad Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Haris, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Muqeem, Usman Khan.

(With PTI Inputs)