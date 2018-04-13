 
CWG 2018 04 Apr 18 to 15 Apr 18

Commonwealth Games 2018: India Enter Men's 4x400m Relay Final

Updated: 13 April 2018 15:28 IST

The Indians clocked 3 minutes and 04.05 seconds to finish second in 4x400m relay Heat 2.

Commonwealth Games 2018: India Enter Men
The Indian men's team are the reigning Asian champions © AFP

The Indian quartet of Jeevan Suresh, Jacob Amoj, Muhammed Anas and Rajiv Arokia entered the final of the men's 4x400 metre relay at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) on Friday. The Indians clocked 3 minutes and 04.05 seconds to finish second in Heat 2. Sprint powerhouse Jamaica finished first in Heat 2 with a time of 3:03.97. The Bahamas also qualified from Heat 2, taking the third spot with 3:04.62. Botswana registered their season's best time of 3:05.01 to take the top spot in Heat 1.

Kenya (3:13.52) and Fiji (3:19.19) were the others to qualify from that group.

The Indians are the reigning Asian champions, having won the title at the continental meet in Bhubaneshwar last year, and are among the favourites for a podium finish.

