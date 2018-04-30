 
CWG 2018 04 Apr 18 to 15 Apr 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets CWG 2018 Medallists

Updated: 30 April 2018 16:09 IST

India finished third with 66 medals (26 gold, 20 silver and 20 bronze).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met and congratulated the medal winners at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. PM Modi also complimented those who could not win medals but had performed creditably. "Accomplishments in the sporting arena inspire everyone. Their sporting feats have raised India's stature. Whenever an Indian sportsperson wins on the global sporting stage, it is the Indian flag that rises," PM Modi said at the event held at his residence. India finished third with 66 medals (26 gold, 20 silver and 20 bronze).

The Prime Minister said the life of a sportsperson can span several decades. He cited the example of Mary Kom, who is winning gold medals even as an MP. He mentioned Pullela Gopichand, who is mentoring many badminton players after an immensely successful career as a player.

PM Modi said that besides talent, training, concentration and hard work, mental toughness was also important for sportspersons. In this context, he mentioned the benefits of yoga.

Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Rathore was present at the event.

Comments
Topics : CWG 2018 Other Sports
Highlights
  • PM Modi met the CWG 2018 winners
  • India won seven medals on the final day
  • Indian campaign at the 2018 CWG ended with another medal rush
