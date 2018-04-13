2018 Commonwealth Games, Day 9, Live Updates: Wrestler Bajrang Punia Leads India's Hopes, Eyes On Boxers And Shooters

India had a fruitful day at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday as the wrestlers hogged the limelight taking four medals in total. On day 9, India's medal hopes will continue to be rested on wrestlers and shooters with Asian champion Bajrang Punia leading the charge. Teenager Divya Kakran will also be in action as she starts her campaign against Cameroon's Gaelle Anzong. Neeraj Chopra gets his campaign underway in the Javelin Throw qualifiers. Star quarter-miler Muhammed Anas will try and anchor the 4X400 metre relay team in round 1 of the competition. Also, all eight boxers from the men's contingent have made it to the semi-finals, assuring themselves of a medal. Friday will surely be a big day for the team, as all eight will be in action, aiming to make it to the final.

The shuttlers play nine matches, including PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth in the singles. Paddler Sharath Kamal will play both the men's singles and mixed doubles quarter-finals, as he aims to make it a memorable Gold Coast campaign, after winning men's team gold.

Indian men's hockey team will play their semifinal match against New Zealand and a win here will assure them a silver medal. (Medals Tally)

Live Updates of 2018 Commonwealth Games, Day 9, straight from Gold Coast, Australia

07:30 IST: WRESTLING: India's Mausam Khatri through to men's freestyle 97kg final

07:01 IST: WRESTLING: Bajrang Punia through to men's freestyle 65 kg semi-finals with an emphatic win over Nigeria's Amas Daniel

07:00 IST: SQUASH: India's Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal defeat Samantha Cornett and Nikki Todd of Canada to advance to Women's Doubles semifinals

Earlier on Thursday, Day 8 started with a silver at the Belmont Shooting Centre in Brisbane where Sawant added a second silver to her CWG collection of medals in the women's 50m rifle prone event.

And then began the medal rush at the Carrara Sports and Leisure centre where the wrestlers snared two golds, a silver and a bronze.

Defending champion Sushil (74kg) barely spent any time on the mat, his final against South African Johannes Botha lasted just a minute and 20 seconds as he picked up easy victories to claim his third successive gold at the Games, a love affair that began in 2010 Delhi edition.

Joining him in the gold-grabbers list was Rahul Aware (57klg), the man who finally found his moment of glory after 10 years of struggle.

Ignored for big events, sometimes without a trial, Aware fought through a groin niggle in a pulsating final against Canada's Steven Takahashi.

However, another defending champion Babita phogat (53kg) settled for a silver, while debutant Kiran happily flaunted a hard-earned bronze. Kiran defeated Mauritian Katouskia Pariadhaven by fall in the repechage of the 76kg category for her first major medal at the international level.

In the evening, Seema Punia and Navjeet Kaur Dhillon notched up silver and bronze medals respectively in the women's discus throw event to end the day on a high for India.

There were good results coming through on the badminton court as well with stars such as Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and K Srikanth remained on course for medals in the individual events after advancing to the quarterfinals with another set of comprehensive victories.

The paddlers and squash players too continued to move ahead without any major hiccups and the weekend should add considerably to India's medal kitty.

However, the day was not completely free of disappointment as the women's hockey team bowed out of final contention after losing 0-1 to hosts Australia in the semifinal. They will now be competing for the bronze medal against Olympic champions England.