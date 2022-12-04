Story ProgressBack to home
Why Will KL Rahul Keep Wickets In Place Of Rishabh Pant In 1st ODI Against Bangladesh? This Is The Reason
In consultation with the BCCI Medical Team, Rishabh Pant has been released from the ODI squad.
File image of Rishabh Pant© AFP
Rishabh Pant has been released for India's ODI squad against Bangladesh and KL Rahul will be the wickets for for the Rohit Sharma-led team in the first ODI.
"In consultation with the BCCI Medical Team, Rishabh Pant has been released from the ODI squad. He will join the team ahead of the Test series. No replacement has been sought,"
Axar Patel was not available for selection for the first ODI.
