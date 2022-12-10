Virat Kohli Surpasses Ricky Ponting With 72nd International Century: Here's How The World Reacted
Virat Kohli is now only behind batting great Sachin Tendulkar (100) in the list of batters with most international hundreds
Virat Kohli on Saturday surpassed Ricky Ponting in the list of batters with most international centuries, after scoring his 44th ODI ton in the third and final ODI against Bangladesh in Chattogram. He is now only behind batting great Sachin Tendulkar (100) in the list of batters with most international hundreds. Notably, this was Kohli's first ODI century after more than three years. The 34-year-old also became the first player to score 1,000 or more runs against Bangladesh in ODIs. After Kohli scored his 72nd international ton, netizens took to Twitter to hail the star India batter.
Here's how Twitter reacted:
A fabulous knock!— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 10, 2022
The innings you played today deserves double the appreciation too @ishankishan51!
Wonderful knock by @imVkohli as well. Many congratulations!
Congratulations to the incredible @ImVkohli on a fine century Keep up the great form Champion! #INDvsBAN— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) December 10, 2022

That was outstanding innings by both of you @imVkohli & @ishankishan51— Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) December 10, 2022
WHAT A DAY! Virat Kohli brings up his first ODI century since 2019.— The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) December 10, 2022
The King didn't make us wait long for the 72nd century!

Here are some of the fan reactions:
Virat Kohli's reaction after completed his 71st Hundred after 2.5 years & ODI Hundred after more than 3 years - So calm, so peace, so happy.— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) December 10, 2022
This is different Virat Kohli we are seeing - The Legend!
Kohli was dismissed on 113 as India posted a total of 409/8.