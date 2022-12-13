The preparations for India's opening Test against Bangladesh are in full swing. On the eve of the opening match, former India captain Virat Kohli was seen sweating it out in the nets. Facing Axar, Kohli even stepped out of his creased and smoked the spinner for a huge hit. It isn't common for Kohli to be playing such attacking shots in Test cricket but the talismanic batter got in the mood and hit Axar for what seemed to be a huge six straight down the ground.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, Kohli could also be seen sharing a laugh with Axar after hitting him for a maximum. Here's the video:

Kohli is back in sublime form, having bagged his 72nd international hundred in the 3rd ODI against Bangladesh. It was also his 44th hundred in the intenrational format and had come after a gap of about three years.

The India batter would be hopeful of translating his white-ball form into red-ball cricket as the Indian cricket team continues to chase for the top two spots in the World Test Championship points table.

On the eve of the opening Test of the series, India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey address press conference and gave insights into the team's preparedness for the first match.

With seniors like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami missing, Paras sees the Bangladesh series as an opportunity for the youngsters to step up and deliver.

"One good thing is a lot of these guys are playing. Look at the bowlers that we have right now, Siraj has played a lot of cricket and Umesh has played a lot too, Saini has played a couple of games in the A series that has recently concluded which is good so everyone is in touch. As far as others missed out there is Bumrah and Shami definitely will be missed. We also look at this as an opportunity that the others have a chance to play cricket and perform for the team," Paras Mhambrey said in a pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

