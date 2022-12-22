Team India is currently touring Bangladesh. After losing the ODI series 1-2, the visitors lead the two-match Test series 1-0. The second match is underway at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, in Mirpur. While the senior men's team of Bangladesh is getting some good experience of playing with a quality team like India, the junior players of the side too didn't miss out on the opportunity of learning from the touring stars. The players of Bangladesh under 19 team got a chance to meet and interact with India batter Virat Kohli, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Wednesday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) later shared the pictures of the interaction. See it here:

Virat Kohli is yet to get to a big score in the ongoing Test series against Bangladesh. He came into the longest format on the back of a century, which he scored in the final ODI. The hundred had helped Kohli surpass Ricky Ponting and become the only second batter to hit a total of 72 international centuries. India legend Sachin Tendulkar tops the list with 100 international tons to his name.

Talking about Rishabh Pant, the southpaw had scored a 45-ball 46 in the first innings of the first Test against Bangladesh, while he didn't get a chance to bat in the second innings.

On the other hand, Kuldeep Yadav had returned figures of 8 for 113 in the first game, including a five-for in the first innings. However, he was dropped for the second Test in Mirpur

