Virat Kohli was not happy with Rishabh Pant after the young wicketkeeper-batter turned down his call for a single on the final delivery before lunch. On Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh, Kohli had pushed Mehidy Hasan Miraz's delivery towards the on-side and gave the call for a single. However, Pant turn down the opportunity, which forced Kohli into making a dive toward the striker's end. After the incident, Kohli gave Pant a glare to express his disappointment. However, both players shared a fist bump and walked back to the dressing room for lunch.

Kohli's search for his 28th Test century continued as he was dismissed on 24 by Taskin Ahmed.

Kohli, who managed scored of 1 and 19 in the first Test, edged Taskin's length ball behind to the keeper. He was dismissed in the second session on Day 2.

India were 94/4 after Kohli's dismissal.

However, Pant and Shreyas Iyer played counter-attacking knocks to take India past Bangladesh's total.

The pair launched a counterattack to add 132 runs in their unbroken fifth wicket stand before tea.

Bangladesh missed some key opportunities to take control of the Match.

Mehidy Hasan dropped Iyer on 19 off Taskin before wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan missed a simple stumping chance off Shakib soon after.

The first session of the day belonged to Bangladesh as Taijul had KL Rahul (10) and Shubman Gill (20) out leg-before in successive overs before he dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara for 24.

(With AFP Inputs)

