India were in a tricky spot at stumps on the third day of the second Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur on Saturday. Bangladesh spinners, led by skipper Shakib Al Hasan and young Mehidy Hasan Miraz, forced Indian batters to press the panic button in a tricky chase of 145 as the visitors ended an engaging third day's play, tottering at 45 for 4 in the second Test on Saturday.

KL Rahul (2), who had a horrendous game as a skipper as well as batter, would like to forget this game in a hurry while the stodgy Cheteshwar Pujara (6) suffered his downfall because of his anxiousness to negate any turn on offer. Shubman Gill (7) had his worse day on the tour, increasing India's worry.

In case of Rahul, he tentatively poked a Shakib (1/21 in 6 overs) delivery that turned enough to kiss the outside edge of his bat into the keeper's gloves.

India's head coach Rahul Dravid, with his tactic of sending night watchman Axar Patel (26 batting) with more than 15 overs left, made it clear that there was a certain sense of nervousness as to what happens if Virat Kohli (1 off 22 balls) would get dismissed in the third evening itself. While Gill was stumped off a doosra, becoming Miraz's second victim, Kohli had no choice but to come out late in the evening as the pitch, at times, was starting to resemble a snake pit with deliveries hissing past the willow.

Just like it happens on turners, the close-in fielders started applying more pressure on batters as well as umpires with Kohli needing a DRS to save himself from getting adjudged leg before to Taijul Islam. But he was just a delivery away from getting dismissed as Miraz bowled a lovely flighted delivery drawing Kohli forward and got a classical bat-pad catch for Mominul Haque standing at forward short-leg. The dismissal was wildly celebrated by Bangladesh players and Kohli was clearly not impressed. He even had a word with Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan regarding it.

Virat Kohli and Taijul Islam's few words exchange.

If they overhaul 145, it will be third highest successful fourth innings chase at this ground as the top three winning scores are 209, 205 and 103.

